 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Did This Unbelievable Thing To Play Sanjay Dutt In Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju!

Right from the time when Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Sanjay Dutt went viral on the internet to the recently dropped trailer and songs, fans just can't stop raving about how the Kapoor lad has perfectly nailed his look and mannerism as the senior actor.

Just like Shahrukh Khan has his iconic open arms pose, Dutt too has his signature style of walking that's pretty tough to imitate. Sanju who is known to be quite a stylish man is said to get his footwear customized. The makers and Ranbir wanted to get everything right in Sanju for which they did this unbelievable thing-



Ranbir Wanted To Be Familiar With Every Aspect About Sanjay Dutt's Life Apparently Ranbir visited Sanju's house to observe his dressing and shoes. A source reveals, "The makers left no stone unturned to replicate Sanjay's look. Special attention was dedicated to get his look, styling, and body language correct. Hence, Ranbir visited Sanjay's house to observe his things closely, especially the boots with heels that add the typical swag to his walk."

Dutt's The Swag The source further added, "Sanjay, who takes his passion for fashion to another level, has his shoes/boots handcrafted and customized."

A Little Bit Of Cheating Helped "The designer used a few of Ranbir's personal shoes and added a slight heel to match his style in each era. They even got a pair of Harley Davidson boots with buckles to match that of Sanjay, " the source spilled the beans.

It's All Hard- Work A Hindustan Times report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir has put in a lot of effort to adopt Sanjay's gait and body language, which was difficult. Sanjay had provided around 200 hours of footage of him walking to make the job easier."

Here's How Sanjay Dutt Reacted On Ranbir's Sanju The actor told ETimes, "There is no advice for Ranbir Kapoor. He is doing a fantastic job. Whatever I have seen on the sets of the movie, it is really great. I just wish him all the best and I am looking forward to watch the movie."



With Dutt himself giving Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju a thumbs up, the Kapoor scion can finally breath a sigh of relief!



One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' has taken the audience by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor's amazing transformation as Sanjay Dutt.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.