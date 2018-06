 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Did This Unbelievable Thing To Play Sanjay Dutt In Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju!

Ranbir Wanted To Be Familiar With Every Aspect About Sanjay Dutt's Life

Apparently Ranbir visited Sanju's house to observe his dressing and shoes. A source reveals, "The makers left no stone unturned to replicate Sanjay's look. Special attention was dedicated to get his look, styling, and body language correct. Hence, Ranbir visited Sanjay's house to observe his things closely, especially the boots with heels that add the typical swag to his walk."



Dutt's The Swag

The source further added, "Sanjay, who takes his passion for fashion to another level, has his shoes/boots handcrafted and customized."



A Little Bit Of Cheating Helped

"The designer used a few of Ranbir's personal shoes and added a slight heel to match his style in each era. They even got a pair of Harley Davidson boots with buckles to match that of Sanjay, " the source spilled the beans.



It's All Hard- Work

A Hindustan Times report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir has put in a lot of effort to adopt Sanjay's gait and body language, which was difficult. Sanjay had provided around 200 hours of footage of him walking to make the job easier."



Here's How Sanjay Dutt Reacted On Ranbir's Sanju

The actor told ETimes, "There is no advice for Ranbir Kapoor. He is doing a fantastic job. Whatever I have seen on the sets of the movie, it is really great. I just wish him all the best and I am looking forward to watch the movie."