 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Feels JEALOUS Of Ranveer Singh's Success? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

Ranbir Says He Doesn't Feel Insecure Of Ranveer

"There's no insecurity, I think when I had started my career ten years back we had just one or two young debutants. Today we have 10-12 young heroes and there's a healthy competition between us."



On The Other Hand, He Inspires Ranbir To Do Well

Ranbir said, "When I watch Ranveer or Varun, Sushant or Tiger's good work i feel inspired to do well. I feel like matching up to their work by doing good work myself. I think it's a very nice atmosphere amongst the contemporaries right now."



There Is No Jealousy Kind Of Feeling

The actor added, "When you watch a good film, whoever featured in it - be it Amitabh Bachchan or then Darsheel Safary - every performance be it of any actor or even the actresses like Deepika (Padukone), Kanagana (Ranaut), Alia (Bhatt). When you watch good work on the screen you wish, I also want to do better than that, I also want to do something impactful as that. So, there's no jealousy kind of feeling."



Ranbir Is Keen To Work With Ranveer

Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand when asked if he has been offered a film with Ranveer, the actor revealed, "Yeah, lot of films. But, the thing is to cast two actors who have their own sensibilities, it's very hard because both have to like the material. But, I really want to work with him.



He Is A Big Fan Of Ranveer's Work

"I am also a very big fan of his work. I think he was spectacular in Padmaavat and everything that he has done. Every ad film he does, he stands out. His energy stands out. And it speaks so much. So, I want to do a film with him but I guess it has to be the right film. It could be something like a Karan-Arjun or Andaaz Apna Apna or Deewaar. It could be anything! Any genre. But it has to be a genre both of us really connect with," the actor was quoted as saying.



Remember This?

If you folks could recollect, when Ranbir and Ranveer had appeared together in an episode of Koffee With Karan season five, host Karan Johar told them that their camaraderie is too good to be true. Back then, Ranbir had clarified that he and Ranveer are not best friends but they often hang out together and that he respects him as an actor. On the other hand, Ranveer had said that he is not competing with anyone because he is just too happy with the films that are coming his way.

