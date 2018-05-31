 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Got Emotional When Rishi Kapoor Did This For The FIRST Time In The Last Ten Years!

Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Emotional after Listening to Dad Rishi Kapoor during launch | FilmiBeat

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhi Vinod Chopra showcased the trailer of Sanju to Rishi Kapoor and the actor was seen praising son Ranbir Kapoor like never before! He was pleasantly surprised seeing the terrific performance of his son and while getting teary-eyed, he said, "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

"You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

When Ranbir was asked about his reaction after seeing his dad all emotional, here's what the actor said:



Ranbir Got All Emotional "Besides being my father, he is also an actor I really admire and respect... He never tells me to my face that I've done good work, not that I expect it either. But when you hear such words coming from him, it is incredible, it really moved me, made me emotional."

This Was A Wonderful Gift "Every father wants their son to do well, but my father is very careful that he won't give compliments for free. He always tells us 'kasar reh gayi hai, work harder' (There is still scope for improvement, work harder)'. This was a wonderful gift," Ranbir said at the trailer launch of "Sanju".

Ranbir On His Mom’s Reaction After Watching Sanju Trailer The actor added that his mother loves his performance in all his films.

"My mother is my biggest fan, whatever I do she loves. When she saw 'Bombay Velvet' she thought it was the greatest film in the world," he said.



Ranbir Also Talked About Collaborating With Sonam After 10 Years "We never got an opportunity to work together again but Sonam is still the same, she hasn't changed. Her personality is still the same. The only thing which has changed is that she has become an even better actress. Both of us really enjoyed working with each other," he said.



Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma The film is scheduled to release on June 29.