 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Hardly Talks To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Says He's Close To This Person Instead!

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Sanju' which releases this week. If you guys recollect that during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan had slyly taken a dig at Ranbir by saying that the actor could play her role of a commitment-phobic person. When asked which male actor can play her part well, Kareena had told DNA, "Ranbir (Kapoor). He is perfect for this role." Well, it's Ranbir's turn now to make some candid confessions.
Recently while speaking to the radio channel Ishq FM, when prodded about his relationship with Kareena, the actor revealed that he hardly gets to speak with Kareena and is more close to Saif. Scroll down to read more-
Are You Listening Kareena?
Ranbir said, "Zyadatar Kareena aur main baat nahi karte (Kareena and I hardly talk). We meet very rarely."
Ranbir Says He's More Close To Saif Ali Khan Instead
"I am very close to Saif, my brother-in-law. Our sensibilities are very similar- Saif and mine. I really enjoy meeting him, talking to him," he further added.
Kareena Had Admitted That She Rarely Meets Anyone
A few years back in a Hindustan Times interview, when asked about her equation with Ranbir, Kareena had mentioned, "We don't meet [often]. Saif (Ali Khan; husband) and I don't really meet anyone (laughs). We don't ‘socialise' with the industry. But on special occasions or major family events like Diwali or my grandmother's birthday, we are always together."
Wait, What! Ranbir Is Insecure Of Taimur's Popularity
The actor in a jest, said he is insecure of Taimur Ali Khan's popularity and people now recognize him as Taimur Ali Khan's uncle.
He Doesn't Like So Much Attention On Taimur
Ranbir said that Taimur deserves all the attention as he is a really cute kid. He also like everyone else feels happy looking at Taimur's photos. But Ranbir is also quick to add that he does not like so much attention on Taimur as it's not healthy for him as a child.
Is Ranbir Vulnerable In Real Life?
To this, a Filmfare report quoted him as saying, "Is my public image very alpha? But then a public image is also created by the media. I have never been interested in giving any impression of myself. My image is created by the films I do and the relationships I am in. It may be a wrong take and I am okay with that because I am in showbiz. If you want to think I am a womaniser, sure."
Do you agree with Ranbir's comments? Let us know in the comment section below.
