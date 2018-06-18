English
Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!

Posted By:
    Ranbir Kapoor might be one gem of an actor but in the last few years, the actor has been failing to create magic at the silver screen. His last film, Jagga Jasoos featuring Katrina Kaif, bombed at the box office, while Tamasha starring Deepika Padukone did an average business and received mixed reactions from the audiences.

    Now, the actor is gearing up for Sanju and this might act as a 'game-changer' for Ranbir Kapoor's film career. In an interview with Telegraph, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked how does it feel, when his contemporaries find that he's one of the best actors of the present generation, the actor ended up praising Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt and totally skipped mentioning Katrina Kaif!

    Ranbir Is All Praises For Alia & Deepika R

    Ranbir said, "I feel good when people say that. When I see their work, be it Varun, Vicky, Aditya Roy Kapoor or Karthik Aryan, or for that matter Deepika or Alia... they are doing great work."

    Ranbir Wants Hit Films In His Kitty

    The Barfi actor further added, "But when people talk about me, I also feel disbelief. At the same time, while I feel amazing, I don't just want to be a talented actor, I want to be a part of successful films."

    Ranbir Also Talked About Shooting 'Sanju' In Front Of Sanjay Dutt

    Speaking about the same, Ranbir told, "I was scared. First, because I am acting like him and also because he was sitting at the monitor observing my shots. In the first scene of the film, a 60-year-old Sanjay Dutt is looking into the mirror and talking about his life."

    Ranbir Got Obsessed With Mr Dutt

    "And I saw him looking at my performance on the monitor and smiling. And I was trying to gauge how he behaved. I was almost obsessed, trying to observe and understand his mannerisms."

    Ranbir Also Talked About His 'Bad Phase'

    "It has been a very important phase in my life. When you are starting out, you don't understand much as you are young and getting enough opportunities, but as you grow up, things get different.

    I have been here for 10 years and have done some 14 films. When films don't work, you feel bad but there is always a learning."

    Ranbir Admits That Failure Hurts!

    "You want to be successful and feel that if success did not change you, failure won't too. But failure is a very tough opponent to beat. It hits you hard.

    And it does not hurt the day the film flops. Rather, it hurts a year after that. That's how the profession has been. Thankfully I have grown up in a film family, hence have seen this since I was a child."

    But Is Ranbir Experimental When It Comes To Choosing Films?

    Much to our surprise, Ranbir said, "I am not experimental. People believe I am, but I am not. I take up films I like. I believed Jagga Jasoos would be a film that a lot of people would like, but that did not happen. That's how this profession is."

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
