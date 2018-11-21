 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Is A Caring Boyfriend To Alia Bhatt; Here's The Proof!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
After his break-up with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt. The duo set several tongues wagging when they were clicked together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Soon, Ranbir confirmed dating Alia in an interview with GQ magazine.
More recently, Alia almost slipped out her current relationship status quo when she said that she has found her Mr Right adding that she's a "affectionate, beautiful person" when she is in love. Despite their busy work schedules, Ranbir and Alia try to spend quality time with each other both on and off the sets.
Just when we thought it couldn't get more cuter, Ranbir did something which left his fans all hearts. Find out more about it here-
Some Major Boyfriend Goals
It so happened that Alia suffered from a minor injury while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranbir, like a caring beau, decided to accompany his lady love to the clinic.
All In Love
This affectionate gesture by Ranbir is definitely winning hearts all over, making everyone wish for a beau like him.
The Duo Obliged Their Fans With Pictures
As the duo stepped out, fans thronged the two for pictures and autographs and the couple obliged them with the same.
After Ranveer-Deepika, Will Ranbir-Alia Tie The Knot?
When Alia was quizzed about her wedding reports, the actress had said, "When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I am getting married. The same question is coming all over. So you know, I am only 25 years old. I think it's too soon to get married right now."
It's Raining Weddings In Bollywood
Addressing reports of a rumoured wedding with Ranbir in 2019, Alia recently said, "If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it."
When Ranbir Opened Up About His Marriage Plans
"I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can't be like, 'Okay, I am 35 now, so it's time to get married'. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, 'This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level'. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai," Ranbir had opened up about his marriage plans.