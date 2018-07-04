 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Reveals That He's Addicted To Something Which Is WORSE Than Drugs!

Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor ने खोला 11 साल बाद बड़ा राज, ''मैंने भी नशे के लिए ...''| FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his latest release Sanju and the movie has already made a whopping Rs 167.51 Crore at the box office. The Sanjay Dutt biopic shows the actor doing drugs, including using injections to get high and during an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he too did drugs during his younger days, but has stopped all of that. He stated that he's addicted to something which is worse than drugs now and wants to stop it.

"I have tried drugs when I was in college and got into bad influence. But I realised that nothing will happen in life if I continue with drugs. When we did that section, I did a lot of research. Every man makes mistakes in his life. I am addicted to nicotine now and it's worse than drugs. And I have addiction for sweets as well."



