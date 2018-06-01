 »   »   »  WHAT! Ranbir Kapoor's A Nicotine Addict Since He Was 15; Doctors Used To Give Him Injections In Ears

Ranbir Calls It Worst Kind Of Addiction

"I quit smoking for four months, then started rolling cigarettes again just last month - just one or two a day. It's something I'm scared of because I've been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it's the worst kind of addiction."

Ranbir Doesn't Have The Willpower To Quit Smoking

"It's taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time, because I don't think I have the willpower to give it up on my own.

But vaping isn't working for me either - you can't leave one habit for another. Eventually it'll just come back more ferociously."

Ranbir Also Talked About The Loss The Kapoor Family Incurred After RK Studio Caught Fire

In the same interview Ranbir Kapoor also revealed how her grandmother got teary-eyed after learning that RK studio has caught fire.

"Apart from the financial and emotional loss, there was a museum, which had all his [Raj Kapoor's] old costumes. A lot of tourists, Russians especially, used to come to see his costumes from Mera Naam Joker, for one. So that's a bummer, it's quite fucked up."

He Further Added..

"It was sad for my grandmother especially. I went to the studio with her - she was in a wheelchair and had tears in her eyes when she saw the damage. Perhaps this accident will spur my uncles and my father to think about doing more with the space."

Will Ranbir Ever Revive The RK Banner?

Speaking about the same, he said, "I find the word "revival" a bit pompous. RK Studios was what it was because of my grandfather - I don't think I have the talent or the storytelling abilities to fly that particular flag."

We Wonder Why!

"If I want to produce, I'll definitely start something new, which I tried with Jagga Jasoos, with Anurag Basu. If I direct a movie, I'll probably produce it, but not under the RK Studios banner."

Ranbir, On The Work Front

Apart from Sanju, two others films are also lined up for Ranbir i.e., Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Currently, Ranbir is busy promoting Sanju. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also casts Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor.