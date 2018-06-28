 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!

Busting The Perception

Paresh told us, "Contrary to what some may think, Ranbir is not a recluse or a moody person. He's very casual guy to interact with."



Paresh Rawal Is A Ranbir Kaoor Fan

The actor said, "I've been a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor's work ever since I saw Rocket Singh. I also loved his performances in Wake Up Sid, Tamasha, and Rockstar. He has made some brilliant choices in his career and has backed them with amazing performances."











Ranbir Doesn't Restrict Himself As An Actor

"Unlike other star kids, he does character roles and does believe in limiting himself to a handful of song and dance. I've been waiting for an opportunity to work with him, which I finally grabbed when Rajkumar Hirani offered me Sunil Dutt's role in Sanju."



It Was Like Double Bonanza

When we asked him about his initial reaction when he was offered the film, Paresh said, "I am happy, overwhelmed and overjoyed when I was offered Sanju. I had been waiting to work with him for a long time. I was supposed to do the role of Dr. Asthana in Munnabhai MBBS which I couldn't do due to some reasons. Getting this film and playing the role of Sunil Dutt in it was like double bonanza.



Was He Hesitant To Take Up Dutt Saab's Role?

"There wasn't any hesitation or insecurity while taking up the role of Sunil Dutt, but there was always a feeling of being challenged. As an actor, it's always exciting to take up challenging roles."



The Challenges Of Playing Sunil Dutt

Paresh shared, "Dutt saab was a completely honest and simple person, so I had to embody all those features in my performance. I cannot look like Sunil Dutt but I had to portray the emotions, the ‘jazba' that he had for the country, for his family and for his son. Regarding the physical difference, Raju Hirani had told me not to bother about them after the look test. He instead asked me to only focus on connecting with the audience emotionally as it's a very emotional film, with the main focus being on the bond I share with Ranbir in the role of my son. Sunil Dutt has dealt with family issues, death threats, Sanjay's drug addiction, and a lot more, yet he faced these ostacles with strength, courage, and character. He was a true fighter."



Sanjay Dutt Is Lucky That It Was Hirani Who Made A Film On Him

"I have watched Hirani's films and I know what kind of subjects he chooses. Rajkumar Hirani is one of the those filmmakers in modern times whose films stays for a long time. His films always have a take-away. Sanjay Dutt is lucky that it was Raj Hirani who made a film on him. Sanjay Dutt's life story is so dramatic that only a filmmaker of his caliber could have handled it with so much subtlety."



The Biggest Take-Away From Sanju

"Sanjay Dutt may have played hero on-screen but there wasn't anything heroic in his life. Normally biopics are made on people who have shown acts of heroism. Here in Sanju, it was totally the opposite. But one thing is for sure, after watching the film, I am sure that you will realize that one shouldn't be quick in forming impressions and passing judgement."

