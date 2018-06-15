 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Is OBSESSED With This Person & Stalks Him At Every Given Opportunity!

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he's obsessed with one person and stalks him at every given opportunity. Well, the truth is that not only Ranbir Kapoor but also the general public is obsessed with this person and it's none other than Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur. Ranbir Kapoor confessed that he just can't stop himself looking at Taimur's pics and opened up by saying,

"To be honest, I stalk his pictures because I am also obsessed. Because when you see him it just warms your heart. And when he has his haircut or how he walks... I am a Taimur fan. I have had the opportunity and the good fortune to hold him and it felt quite surreal. It felt like holding royalty," the Sanju actor summed it up.

Ranbir Kapoor Also Talked About His Own Childhood "We had our own share of public spotlight. Of course, camera phones weren't there, paparazzi wasn't there." Getting All The Attention "The kind of attention you got in school, when you went outside, people knew that me and my sister were Rishi Kapoor's children," said Ranbir. Basking In Parents’ Glory "It felt good in a way that people looked at us in a nice way. We had a nice time basking in our parents' glory," the Sanju actor summed it up. On The Work Front! Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.