English
 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Makes A SHOCKING REVELATION When Asked If He Is Dating Alia Bhatt!

Ranbir Kapoor Makes A SHOCKING REVELATION When Asked If He Is Dating Alia Bhatt!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Post her split with her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt's growing closeness to her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor is the hottest buzz in the tinsel town. The 'alleged' couple left several tongues wagging when they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal & His Wife Mehr Jessia CALL IT QUITS After 20 Years Of Marriage!

    While initially Ranbir and Alia dodged the relationship questions by neither confirming nor denying the same, it seems like Ranbir has finally decided to let the cat out of the bag. Scroll down to read more.

    Wait, What!

    As per a Pinkvilla report, in an interview which is yet to be on air, when Ranbir was asked point blank if he was dating Alia, the actor revealed that it was "TOO NEW" to talk about it.

    Does Their Link-Up Rumours Affect Ranbir?

    Alia had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those.rumours. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

    When Ranbir Admitted Having A Crush On Alia

    At the IIFA press conference that took place in Delhi, when Ranbir was asked about Alia he said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now."

    Ahem-Ahem

    While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Alia said, "I'm happy that people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir because we are doing a film together that comes out next year. And all these people who are talking about our chemistry better come and watch the film."

    What's Brewing?

    Talking about Ranbir, the actress had also said in yet another interview, "I don't know whether I used the word, ‘fascinated'. But yes, I would definitely say that I'm fascinated by the kind of person he is with his vibe and behaviour. He is a really rare person and in the years that I have been alive, I haven't seen many such people."


    To top it, on Neha Dhupia's chat show when Manish Malhotra was asked about the hookup of 2018, the renowned fashion designer had said 'Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt'. Recently several of their friends from B-town had commented with a single heart emoji when Alia shared a picture of her with Ranbir from Sonam's wedding reception.

    Meanwhile, what do you folks think about Ranbir's latest revelation? Is he really dating Alia or is it just a PR stunt for their upcoming film? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

    ALSO READ: Not Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Was Supposed To Play The Female Lead In Ram Leela?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue