 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Makes A SHOCKING REVELATION When Asked If He Is Dating Alia Bhatt!

Wait, What!

As per a Pinkvilla report, in an interview which is yet to be on air, when Ranbir was asked point blank if he was dating Alia, the actor revealed that it was "TOO NEW" to talk about it.



Does Their Link-Up Rumours Affect Ranbir?

Alia had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those.rumours. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."



When Ranbir Admitted Having A Crush On Alia

At the IIFA press conference that took place in Delhi, when Ranbir was asked about Alia he said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now."



Ahem-Ahem

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Alia said, "I'm happy that people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir because we are doing a film together that comes out next year. And all these people who are talking about our chemistry better come and watch the film."



What's Brewing?

Talking about Ranbir, the actress had also said in yet another interview, "I don't know whether I used the word, ‘fascinated'. But yes, I would definitely say that I'm fascinated by the kind of person he is with his vibe and behaviour. He is a really rare person and in the years that I have been alive, I haven't seen many such people."

