 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Unfaithful To A Role In A Film For This Reason!
- Rishi Kapoor Once FIRED Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir Kapoor & Said 'Isko Tere Jaisa Mat Bana'
- Did Madhuri Dixit Call Rajkumar Hirani To Delete Her Scenes In Sanju? Here Is The Truth!
- Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!
- What Happened When Ranbir Kapoor Told Rajkumar Hirani That His Mom Neetu Didn't Like Sanju's Climax?
- EXCLUSIVE: Thanks To Ranbir Kapoor! Katrina Kaif Is Getting Closer To Salman Khan & Family
- Katrina Kaif Feeling Betrayed! She Knows Her Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Will Cheat On Alia Bhatt Too
- Ranbir Kapoor Reveals When He Will Get Married, Will Alia Bhatt Be His Bride?
- How Ranbir Kapoor Handles Failures & Stays Positive?
- Fans Have Found The Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor
- Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Details About Vicky Kaushal's Role In This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer!
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's affair has become one of the most talked about gossips of the year and why not? After all, who would have thought that Alia would date her bestie Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir? Well, we didn't!
Recently, it was reported that a source close to Katrina had revealed that Katrina, who's indeed hurt with Alia-Ranbir's affair rumours, feels bad for Alia as she thinks Ranbir isn't very serious about Alia and the duo would eventually end up parting ways.
However, the latest statement of Ranbir might prove Katrina wrong as the actor talked about 'marriage' & 'kids' on a very serious note and what's actually grabbing the eyeballs is the similarity between his and Alia's statements over marriage.
Ranbir On How He Used To Look At Marriage Earlier
"When I was younger, I used to believe that I'll get married at the age of 27. I'll have kids by the time I am 29-30. I'll have two kids. But life doesn't go how you plan it. It's how you and your partner decide that now let's take it to the next level. And it happens very naturally and organically."
Ranbir On Marriage & Kids
The Sanju actor also added, "I believe in the institution of marriage. I want my own children, my wife, I want to have my own family. I hope that I'll have that privilege soon."
Recently, Alia Dropped A Hint About Her Wedding Too!
In a recent interview, when Alia was asked about her wedding plans, she had said, " Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will."
Alia Also Spoke About Kids
"I've always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married," had added Alia.
Alia Has Not Set Any Deadlines But...
Further speaking about her marriage, Alia said, "Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work."
Alia On Live-in Relationship
She had said, "So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."
Is Marriage On Cards For Alia & Ranbir?
Going by their recent statements about marriage, one can assume that the duo does sound serious about it and they might shock everyone one day with their official marriage statement!
Do you see it happening? Let us know in the comments section below.
On the work front, Ranbir & Alia are collaborating for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.