English
 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids

Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's affair has become one of the most talked about gossips of the year and why not? After all, who would have thought that Alia would date her bestie Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir? Well, we didn't!

    Recently, it was reported that a source close to Katrina had revealed that Katrina, who's indeed hurt with Alia-Ranbir's affair rumours, feels bad for Alia as she thinks Ranbir isn't very serious about Alia and the duo would eventually end up parting ways.

    However, the latest statement of Ranbir might prove Katrina wrong as the actor talked about 'marriage' & 'kids' on a very serious note and what's actually grabbing the eyeballs is the similarity between his and Alia's statements over marriage.

    Ranbir On How He Used To Look At Marriage Earlier

    "When I was younger, I used to believe that I'll get married at the age of 27. I'll have kids by the time I am 29-30. I'll have two kids. But life doesn't go how you plan it. It's how you and your partner decide that now let's take it to the next level. And it happens very naturally and organically."

    Ranbir On Marriage & Kids

    The Sanju actor also added, "I believe in the institution of marriage. I want my own children, my wife, I want to have my own family. I hope that I'll have that privilege soon."

    Recently, Alia Dropped A Hint About Her Wedding Too!

    In a recent interview, when Alia was asked about her wedding plans, she had said, " Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will."

    Alia Also Spoke About Kids

    "I've always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married," had added Alia.

    Alia Has Not Set Any Deadlines But...

    Further speaking about her marriage, Alia said, "Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work."

    Alia On Live-in Relationship

    She had said, "So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."

    Is Marriage On Cards For Alia & Ranbir?

    Going by their recent statements about marriage, one can assume that the duo does sound serious about it and they might shock everyone one day with their official marriage statement!

    Do you see it happening? Let us know in the comments section below.

    On the work front, Ranbir & Alia are collaborating for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue