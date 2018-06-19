 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids

Ranbir On How He Used To Look At Marriage Earlier

"When I was younger, I used to believe that I'll get married at the age of 27. I'll have kids by the time I am 29-30. I'll have two kids. But life doesn't go how you plan it. It's how you and your partner decide that now let's take it to the next level. And it happens very naturally and organically."

Ranbir On Marriage & Kids

The Sanju actor also added, "I believe in the institution of marriage. I want my own children, my wife, I want to have my own family. I hope that I'll have that privilege soon."

Recently, Alia Dropped A Hint About Her Wedding Too!

In a recent interview, when Alia was asked about her wedding plans, she had said, " Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will."

Alia Also Spoke About Kids

"I've always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married," had added Alia.

Alia Has Not Set Any Deadlines But...

Further speaking about her marriage, Alia said, "Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work."

Alia On Live-in Relationship

She had said, "So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."

Is Marriage On Cards For Alia & Ranbir?

Going by their recent statements about marriage, one can assume that the duo does sound serious about it and they might shock everyone one day with their official marriage statement!

Do you see it happening? Let us know in the comments section below.