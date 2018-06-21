English
 »   »   »  Attracting Luck After Dating Alia Bhatt? Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Going To Hollywood!

Attracting Luck After Dating Alia Bhatt? Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Going To Hollywood!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After Ranbir Kapoor started dating Alia Bhatt, things seem to be going right for the actor as Sanju is receiving positive responses and things are all bright and beautiful. After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's stint in Hollywood, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his Hollywood dreams and his statement will just crack you up. He really knows how to make the audiences laugh and as an actor, knows what works and what does not work for him. So would Ranbir Kapoor debut in Hollywood soon? Here's what he had to say,

    "I am not that confident about myself. I am low on confidence, is I may say so. And today thankfully I have a body of work that I don't need to audition. But if you send me to Hollywood and say audition for this film-maker, I don't know if I will be able to be good at it."

    Ranbir Kapoor Further Commented

    "So I think it's a confidence issue and now I am spoilt because I am a working professional."

    Ranbir Is Shy To Audition In Hollywood

    "People have my films to see if this guy can deliver or not. But yes, I am shy to audition," the Sanju actor summed it up.

    No Hollywood Dreams!

    So there you go, folks! Ranbir Kapoor clarified that he'll never star in a Hollywood movie, let alone auditioning for it.

    On The Work Front

    Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

    Expectations Are Much Higher!

    After watching the teaser and trailer of Sanju, the expectations are now much higher regarding the biopic and we're sure, that the movie will not disappoint the audiences and they'll love it as much as they loved the promos.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue