 »   »   »  Attracting Luck After Dating Alia Bhatt? Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Going To Hollywood!

Ranbir Kapoor Further Commented

"So I think it's a confidence issue and now I am spoilt because I am a working professional."



Ranbir Is Shy To Audition In Hollywood

"People have my films to see if this guy can deliver or not. But yes, I am shy to audition," the Sanju actor summed it up.



No Hollywood Dreams!

So there you go, folks! Ranbir Kapoor clarified that he'll never star in a Hollywood movie, let alone auditioning for it.



On The Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.



Expectations Are Much Higher!

After watching the teaser and trailer of Sanju, the expectations are now much higher regarding the biopic and we're sure, that the movie will not disappoint the audiences and they'll love it as much as they loved the promos.

