 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor On Manjeet Hirani's Book: It Reinstates Everything I Have Ever Felt About My Pets!

Wife of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Manjeet Hirani recently launched her book 'How To Be Human - Life Lessons by Buddy Hirani' in the presence of superstar Aamir Khan.

In this book, Manjeet, who is a well-known influencer and speaker, writes about attachment, parenting, and karma, among other things. She shows how having a dog in the house can alter your perspective and change the way you experience life.

At the book launch event, Aamir revealed that he is not at all disciplined as he looks like. He said, " "I am totally indiscipline. It's hard to believe but this is a fact. The only thing that takes me back to work is my passion for acting. Rest, I am not disciplined."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor who read the book recently shared his thoughts on the same.

The actor said, "Manjeet's book reinstates everything I have ever felt about my pets. It made me realize my goal in life is to be as good a person as they think me to be! How to be human: Life lessons from Buddy Hirani is her story, but it could very well be yours or mine."

To the lesser known, Buddy had a part to play the movie PK. The shooting led to a fond bond etched between Manjeet and the animal. So much that the Hirani's decided to pet it and named him Buddy Hirani.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Actress Dia Mirza who has been a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai and will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic has penned the foreword for the film.

How to Be Human is a charming and heart-warming book that, with its light touch, will make you look at life from a less cynical standpoint.

