Has Ranbir Kapoor Stopped Believing In Love? Ready For Arranged Marriage? Rishi Kapoor Drops A Hint

Ranbir Kapoor's career front might be rocking with the release of his upcoming film, Sanju but his love life has taken abackseat. While, the actor's name is often liked with Mahira Khan and Alia Bhatt, there's no sign of seriousness from the Kapoor's lad end. The actor was in a serious relationship with Katrina Kaif and after dating for good five years, they broke-up.

Post parting ways with Katrina, Ranbir was also in the headlines for the fact that the actor has stopped believing in 'luv-shuv' and has already given a nod to his mom for an arranged marriage. It was also reported that Ranbir, along with Neetu Kapoor also visited London to meet a girl but things didn't work out as expected!

But now, Rishi Kapoor has dropped a major hint about Ranbir Kapoor's marriage and we hope his wish comes true soon!

Rishi & Ranbir Didn't Get Along

While promoting his upcoming film 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor talked about how he is as a father now and told Mumbai Mirror, "I'm a loving father now but there was a time when my son and I didn't get along because I was so busy."

There Was A Glass Pane Between Ranbir & Rishi

"I've never given my son the liberty of being on back-slapping terms with me. There was this invisible glass pane between us... It's like history repeating itself as it seems almost like my equation with my father."

Ranbir, Are You Listening?

"Now, I want Ranbir (Kapoor) to get married, have some kids, so I can be a grandfather and make up for everything there."

Rishi Also Praised Ranbir For Sanju Teaser

"Yes, and the reactions to his new film have been phenomenal. All the calls and messages I've been getting since morning are about him. He always wanted to be an actor but told his mother that he wouldn't wear a twisted cap on his head and have 40 dancers suddenly appear behind him."

Rishi On Jagga Jasoos & Bombay Velvet's Failure

"He wanted a different career graph and took on serious films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh.

Some films, like Jagga Jasoos and Bombay Velvet, failed, but no actor has a 100 percent track record. But as the saying goes, ‘Form is temporary, class is permanent'."

Currently, Ranbir Is In Seventh Heaven

Yesterday the much awaited teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Sanju got released and it's garnering only praises from his fans as well as the critics.

Lock The Date!

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018 and fans are waiting for June to arrive with bated breath. Apart from Ranbir, the film also casts Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 13:19 [IST]
