 »   »   »  This Is What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Statement On Casting Ranveer For Sanju

Sanju producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that he first thought Ranveer Singh was the best option for Sanju as he's flamboyant and thought that Ranbir Kapoor would not be able to handle the role of Sanjay Dutt. However, Vidhu stated that he had to eat his words when he saw how Ranbir transformed himself into Sanjay and there was no turning back as Ranbir delivered one helluva performance. During a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comments and said that he had no idea about all of this.
"I don't know about his regrets and anything of that kind. But I am really happy that it (Sanju) came into my life. And it came into my life when I was really in need of inspiration. You know. It's a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. This came with that. So, I am very happy that it came into my life."
Here's What Vidhu Vinod Chopra Had Said
"It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better."
He Further Commented
"I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt."
Rajkumar Hirani Convinced Me, Says Vidhu!
"But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul."
Vidhu Was At First Sceptical On Sanju Biopic As Well
"When he (Rajkumar Hirani) sat me down and started narrating all that had happened in Sanju's life, I was stunned! At first, I thought it was hogwash... that Sanju was somehow not telling Raju the truth, but when we started researching all that he's said - from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket - we realised that everything he had told us was true!"
