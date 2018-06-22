 »   »   »  This Is What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Statement On Casting Ranveer For Sanju

Here's What Vidhu Vinod Chopra Had Said

"It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better."



He Further Commented

"I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt."



Rajkumar Hirani Convinced Me, Says Vidhu!

"But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul."



Vidhu Was At First Sceptical On Sanju Biopic As Well

"When he (Rajkumar Hirani) sat me down and started narrating all that had happened in Sanju's life, I was stunned! At first, I thought it was hogwash... that Sanju was somehow not telling Raju the truth, but when we started researching all that he's said - from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket - we realised that everything he had told us was true!"

