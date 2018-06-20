English
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals The Plot Of His Period Action 'Shamshera' & It's Something Unexpected!

Posted By:
    Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Sanju' which has him playing the role of Sanjay Dutt. Known to be one of the most versatile actors today, the Kapoor lad has lately been signing films belonging to different genre.

    While he has already kick-started the shooting of Ayan Mukherji's fantasy trilogy 'Brahmastra', the actor recently signed an untitled flick with Ajay Devgn to be helmed by Luv Ranjan and period saga with Yash Raj Films' titled Shamshera.

    Ever since the makers of Shamshera dropped the first look of Shamshera, there is a lot of curiosity building up around the film and now, the actor himself has spilled a major detail about the film. Scroll down to read more-

    Ranbir Drops A Major Hint

    Recently while speaking to Republic World, Ranbir revealed, "Shamshera is a wonderful action, thriller, adventure movie set in 1800. It's about a Daaku tribe and their fight for justice from the British for getting what they deserve back."

    Ranbir As An Action Hero

    When asked earlier why he took up a film like Shamshera, the actor said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing."

    Shamshera Is Something Out Of His Comfort Zone

    The actor added, " Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

    It Will Be Ranbir Kapoor vs Sanjay Dutt

    The former will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the film. Explaining his decision about casting Dutt as the villain, filmmaker Karan Malhotra said, "Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore his nemesis, the villain had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who's better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen."

    Vaani Kapoor To Add A Sizzling Tadka To The Film

    The actress who was last seen in Befikre will be essaying the role of Ranbir's love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character's journey. She will be portraying the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India.


    Touted to be a high-octane, larger-than-life entertainer with jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar, Shamshera is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 13:22 [IST]
