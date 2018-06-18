 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Reveals When He Will Get Married, Will Alia Bhatt Be His Bride?

Are Wedding Bells Ringing For Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir connected with his fans from the official Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi. One of them asked him, " Ranbir when will you marry ???"



This Is His Answer

To which, the 'Sanju' actor replied, " Soon hopefully'. Aww, someone is dropping subtle hints!



Alia Bhatt On Marriage

Interestingly in a recent interview, Alia too had opened up about her marriage plans. She had said, " Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I've always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married."



There Is No Deadline For Marriage

"Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work,"

Alia had said.



Live-In Relationships Ain't Alia's Thing

She had said, "So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."



Ranbir Says Alia Has A Positive Influence On His Life

Recently in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir spoke about Alia bringing a positive influence in his life. He said, "It's only positive and more so because we are working in a film together and I really admire her as an actor." When asked what does he like about being in love, Ranbir said, "I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love."

