 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju To Have The Biggest Premiere Ever?

As one of the most awaited films of the year Sanju inches closer to its release, the excitement around the film is only increasing. Showcasing the colorful life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' has got not only the audience but also the entire film industry anticipating the biopic.

Owing to the incredibly immense buzz around the film, 'Sanju' is expected to have the biggest premiere ever in Bollywood. Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.



While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.



The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.