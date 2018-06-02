 »   »   »  Viral Pic! Ranbir Kapoor Shoots As The Imprisoned Sanjay Dutt On The Sets Of Sanju & We're Intrigued

Related Articles
The recently-released trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has taken the audience by storm! The way Ranbir Kapoor has showcased the mannerism of Sanjay Dutt is worth-praising and left everyone in awe of the actor. Audience are singing praise of Ranbir Kapoor's versatility and needless to say the film is in tremendous buzz!
Amid that entire craze for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanju, a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Sanju are going viral on the social media and it will surely leave you intrigued. In one of the pictures, Ranbir is seen shooting as the imprisoned Sanjay Dutt and the pictures speaks volumes about his hard-work.
Pic Courtesy: RanbirKapoor.Net
A fan club of Ranbir Kapoor shared this picture on Twitter and it's doing rounds on the social media for all the right reasons. In the pictures, maverick director, Rajkumar Hirani can be seen filming Ranbir, while the latter is caught in a pensive mode on the sets of Sanju.
Is He Ranbir Or Sanjay Dutt?
It's surreal to see that how amazingly Ranbir Kapoor got into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt and convinced the audience that he's the perfect choice for the film.
Rocky Look For Sanju
Seen here is ace hairstylist Aalim Hakim recreating the Rocky look for Ranbir Kapoor and we gotta say Ranbir looks amazingly good!
Could It Be More Perfect?
No, we don't think so! Ranbir Kapoor is totally bringing that charming look of Sanjay Dutt from his ‘Rocky' days and we're so excited to catch him at the theatres on June 29, 2018. What about you?
Did You Know?
The trailer of Sanju has already hit 27M view it's on topping the list of trending list of YouTube from last three days.
On A Related Note..
Ranbir Kapoor has also kick-started the prep work for the next schedule of Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.
Shamshera On The Cards Too!
Apart from Sanju & Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It's an action drama period, directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.
