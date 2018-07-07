 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Goes 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge' Way; SNAPPED Spending Time At Alia Bhatt's House!

Related Articles
Who doesn't love to spend weekend with their loved ones? It seems Ranbir Kapoor is no different. The Kapoor scion, who is basking in the success of his latest film, Sanju, got clicked spending some quality time with his ladylove, Alia Bhatt and we can't stop gushing over them. Ranbir & Alia are surely going 'khullam khulla pyar karenge' way and we're totally loving it. What caught us by surprise that the duo was joined by Alia's dad, Mahesh Bhatt too and going by the picture, it seems he has also approved of their relationship!
Alia & Ranbir
The duo is constantly under media scan, post the Sanju actor made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official in his recent interview with Grazia magazine.
Meanwhile, Ranbir & Alia Don’t Wanna Others To Poke Fun At Them
Recently, Ranbir was quoted as saying, "I think when we speak more, we are often misunderstood by the media. I don't want to turn this into a circus. Whatever I wanted to say, I have. Now, I don't want to comment on it anymore."
Ranbir Also Reacted To His Wedding Rumours
When asked if it's indeed true that he & Alia Bhatt are considering getting married, he had said, ""I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources.
This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."
Ranbir Also Revealed Why He Made His Relationship Official?
"I only talk when I'm promoting a film. But if I'm in a relationship at that point and someone asks me, of course I'll address it. Sometimes, you and your partner decide not to talk about it and sometimes you're okay because there's nothing to be shy about or hide," had said Ranbir.
Ranbir Also Asserted That His Relationship Isn’t A Publicity Stunt
Speaking about the same, he was quoted as saying, "Of course, we don't want to make a mockery of it and make it a reality show, but just to put things in perspective and that this is happening - respect my privacy and respect the fact that I'm sharing this with you."
Ranbir Wants To Give His Relationship Some ‘Dignity’
He was also quoted as saying, "It comes from a place of just giving the relationship some dignity and respect. I have been privy to a lot of stupid gossip and conjecture and sometimes it causes a lot of misunderstandings, not just between the people involved, but also with your fans and the kind of perception people might have of you."
Ranbir Had Further Added..
"It used to bother me before but I've realised it's all part and parcel of show business. If people are interested in my life they'll write about it, and if I'm not speaking about it, they'll write even more, some of it true and some of it untrue."
On the work front, Ranbir & Alia will soon kick-start the shooting of Brahmastra. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the key role.
