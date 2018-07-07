English
 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Goes 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge' Way; SNAPPED Spending Time At Alia Bhatt's House!

Ranbir Kapoor Goes 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge' Way; SNAPPED Spending Time At Alia Bhatt's House!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Alia Bhatt at her home, MEETS her father Mahesh Bhatt | FilmiBeat

    Who doesn't love to spend weekend with their loved ones? It seems Ranbir Kapoor is no different. The Kapoor scion, who is basking in the success of his latest film, Sanju, got clicked spending some quality time with his ladylove, Alia Bhatt and we can't stop gushing over them. Ranbir & Alia are surely going 'khullam khulla pyar karenge' way and we're totally loving it. What caught us by surprise that the duo was joined by Alia's dad, Mahesh Bhatt too and going by the picture, it seems he has also approved of their relationship!

    Alia & Ranbir

    The duo is constantly under media scan, post the Sanju actor made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official in his recent interview with Grazia magazine.

    Meanwhile, Ranbir & Alia Don’t Wanna Others To Poke Fun At Them

    Recently, Ranbir was quoted as saying, "I think when we speak more, we are often misunderstood by the media. I don't want to turn this into a circus. Whatever I wanted to say, I have. Now, I don't want to comment on it anymore."

    Ranbir Also Reacted To His Wedding Rumours

    When asked if it's indeed true that he & Alia Bhatt are considering getting married, he had said, ""I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources.

    This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."

    Ranbir Also Revealed Why He Made His Relationship Official?

    "I only talk when I'm promoting a film. But if I'm in a relationship at that point and someone asks me, of course I'll address it. Sometimes, you and your partner decide not to talk about it and sometimes you're okay because there's nothing to be shy about or hide," had said Ranbir.

    Ranbir Also Asserted That His Relationship Isn’t A Publicity Stunt

    Speaking about the same, he was quoted as saying, "Of course, we don't want to make a mockery of it and make it a reality show, but just to put things in perspective and that this is happening - respect my privacy and respect the fact that I'm sharing this with you."

    Ranbir Wants To Give His Relationship Some ‘Dignity’

    He was also quoted as saying, "It comes from a place of just giving the relationship some dignity and respect. I have been privy to a lot of stupid gossip and conjecture and sometimes it causes a lot of misunderstandings, not just between the people involved, but also with your fans and the kind of perception people might have of you."

    Ranbir Had Further Added..

    "It used to bother me before but I've realised it's all part and parcel of show business. If people are interested in my life they'll write about it, and if I'm not speaking about it, they'll write even more, some of it true and some of it untrue."

    On the work front, Ranbir & Alia will soon kick-start the shooting of Brahmastra. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the key role.

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 0:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue