 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Gets Leaked Online In HD Quality?

As sad as it might sound, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju might have been leaked online on the very first day of its release and the bad part is that the movie has been leaked in HD quality. Several Twitter users have shared screenshots of the torrent download link and this might affect the box office collections in a big way. The weekend collections are everything and we hope the film-makers will do everything to block the download link for further users.
Also, as soon as the news broke out that Sanju has been leaked online, Ranbir Kapoor's fans took to Twitter requesting people not to download the movie online and watch it in the theatres itself. One of Ranbir Kapoor's fan tweeted, "#SanjuLeaked... Don't Share Its Torrent Links Guys. Say No To Piracy," while another user tweeted, "CBFC has objection over the Toilet leakage scene in #Sanju but no one actually has the problem when the movie is leaked...WHY !?!"
Sanju Leaked
The hashtag #SanjuLeaked is on Twitter and several users claim that they downloaded the HD version of the movie.
Trolling About Piracy
This user requested everyone not to download the movie, but in the end asks for the download link.
Really Sad
If this is indeed true, then Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will have a big box office collection drop.
It Should Be Stopped
We hope the officials stop the link from further people downloading and take strict action against those who uploaded it in the first place.
So True
While the authorities do so much to chop off scenes, they must do the same in combating piracy as well.
Some Users Blame Salman Khan's Fans
A user pointed out that Salman Khan's fans are behind the hashtag #SanjuLeaked.
Sad State Of Affairs
Another user put the blame squarely on Salman Khan's fans that they're the one behind the hashtag #SanjuLeaked.
