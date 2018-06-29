 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Gets Leaked Online In HD Quality?

Sanju Leaked

The hashtag #SanjuLeaked is on Twitter and several users claim that they downloaded the HD version of the movie.



Trolling About Piracy

This user requested everyone not to download the movie, but in the end asks for the download link.



Really Sad

If this is indeed true, then Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will have a big box office collection drop.



It Should Be Stopped

We hope the officials stop the link from further people downloading and take strict action against those who uploaded it in the first place.



So True

While the authorities do so much to chop off scenes, they must do the same in combating piracy as well.



Some Users Blame Salman Khan's Fans

A user pointed out that Salman Khan's fans are behind the hashtag #SanjuLeaked.



Sad State Of Affairs

Another user put the blame squarely on Salman Khan's fans that they're the one behind the hashtag #SanjuLeaked.

