 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Being NEWLY IN LOVE, Is He Hinting At Alia Bhatt?

Is Ranbir Dating Alia?

To this, the 'Sanju' actor replied, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

Alia Inspires Him

He said, "As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself."

Ranbir On Being Newly In Love

"It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again - you know, being charming and romantic, all of that," the actor was quoted as saying to the magazine.

On How His Past Relationships Have Shaped Him

Ranbir said, "I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back."

Ranbir On Being Detached From The World

The actor was quoted as saying, "At some point, it begins to seem selfish. Often, I'm in my own little cocoon, and there's a lot of making up to do. As I grow older, I realize that life is not really what happens on a movie set. The truth is that people forget you, even if you've done 30 years of amazing work, and you've left a legacy behind."

The Changing Phase In Life

He added, "When you're 70 or 75, you're not going to have that fame and adulation. People aren't going to want to take selfies with you, and after it's all done, who's it going to be? It's going to be you alone in a chair with an oxygen tank, wondering where everyone went."

Ranbir Doesn't Want To Be This Person

"I'm painting a drastic picture right now, as a warning to myself that this could be me, and I don't want to be that person. I want to have healthy grandchildren, a companion, even at the age of 80," the actor signed off.