 »   »   »  Forget Deepika & Katrina! Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Other Girlfriends; Says I'm Not Tharki

Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who can do any role with complete ease. The Kapoor scion, who is the powerhouse of talent, is equally famous for his love life. It is a known fact that Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past and is said to be in a relationship with Alia Bhatt now. But did you know how many girlfriends he has had till now? Well, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir revealed some hidden secrets.
At the event, a journalist asked, Sanjay Dutt had 308 girlfriends and a biopic is being made on him, would Ranbir allow a biopic to be made on his life? The actor was also asked about the number of girlfriends he has had till date. To which Ranbir replied...
I Have Had Just 10 Girlfriends
"First of all I will not allow a biopic be made on my life. And I've had just 10 girlfriends in my life, so it won't be so entertaining."
I Am Not Tharki
Ranbir Kapoor added, ‘'I like love stories. I am more on the romantic side not tharki."
On Working With His Rumoured Ex Sonam, Ranbir Said
''Sonam and I had worked on Saawariya 11 years ago. It had released 10 years ago, but we had worked on it for two years. After that we never got the opportunity to work together. Sonam is the same, she hasn't changed a bit since we assisted on Black''
The Only Thing That Has Changed
''Her personality is the same. She looks the same, no she has lost a lot weight after Black. So she looks the same like she had in Saawariya. The only thing that has changed in her is that she has become an even better actress.''
Both Of Us Enjoyed Working Together
''So when I worked with her, the kind of confidence that she came in with, the kind of experience she came with in this 10 years; I think both of us really enjoyed working with each other."
About Anushka Sharma's Role In The Movie
Rajkumar Hirani revealed, "Anushka Sharma is basically me and Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the movie. She plays a biographer in the movie.''
Sanju Tells His Story
‘'Sanju narrates her his story and tries to convince her to write a book on him. But the twist is that she does not want to write it!''
In Real Life
''Sanju was telling me and Vidhu his story and convincing us to showcase everything in the film. But we have to make a film short and crisp, so we had to cut out few portions. We were also like biographers. So Anushka is basically me and Vidhu while making Sanju."
For the uninitiated, Sanju will hit the screens on June 29, 2018.
