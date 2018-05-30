 »   »   »  Forget Deepika & Katrina! Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Other Girlfriends; Says I'm Not Tharki

I Have Had Just 10 Girlfriends

"First of all I will not allow a biopic be made on my life. And I've had just 10 girlfriends in my life, so it won't be so entertaining."

I Am Not Tharki

Ranbir Kapoor added, ‘'I like love stories. I am more on the romantic side not tharki."

On Working With His Rumoured Ex Sonam, Ranbir Said

''Sonam and I had worked on Saawariya 11 years ago. It had released 10 years ago, but we had worked on it for two years. After that we never got the opportunity to work together. Sonam is the same, she hasn't changed a bit since we assisted on Black''

The Only Thing That Has Changed

''Her personality is the same. She looks the same, no she has lost a lot weight after Black. So she looks the same like she had in Saawariya. The only thing that has changed in her is that she has become an even better actress.''

Both Of Us Enjoyed Working Together

''So when I worked with her, the kind of confidence that she came in with, the kind of experience she came with in this 10 years; I think both of us really enjoyed working with each other."

About Anushka Sharma's Role In The Movie

Rajkumar Hirani revealed, "Anushka Sharma is basically me and Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the movie. She plays a biographer in the movie.''

Sanju Tells His Story

‘'Sanju narrates her his story and tries to convince her to write a book on him. But the twist is that she does not want to write it!''

In Real Life

''Sanju was telling me and Vidhu his story and convincing us to showcase everything in the film. But we have to make a film short and crisp, so we had to cut out few portions. We were also like biographers. So Anushka is basically me and Vidhu while making Sanju."