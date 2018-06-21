 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Terribly Excited About Brahmastra, Reveals A Shocking Detail About The Film!

The Genre Of Brahmastra Will Surprise You

Ranbir was quoted as saying, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart."



Ranbir Has Complete Trust In Ayan Mukherji

He further added, "Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."



The Trilogy Will Span Over 10 Years

Ranbir revealed that the director has been working on this story for six years and the trilogy will span over the next ten years which is exciting for him as an actor.



How Ranbir Plans To Wrap This Trilogy

Ranbir also revealed that once Brahmastra hits the big screens, they will work on the second part and then the third part of the franchise. In between, Ayan has allocated time for Ranbir to work on two films between every part.



Ahem-Ahem

On the other hand, his lady love Alia couldn't stop gushing when asked after her working experience with Ranbir in one of the Filmfare interviews and was quoted as saying, " I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it."

