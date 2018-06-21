English
 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Terribly Excited About Brahmastra, Reveals A Shocking Detail About The Film!

Ranbir Kapoor Terribly Excited About Brahmastra, Reveals A Shocking Detail About The Film!

    While Ranbir Kapoor's personal life is of late grabbing a lot of eyeballs because of his recent love confession about dating Alia Bhatt, the actor is doing great in the professional space as well. Post Sanju which is slated to release next week, Ranbir has an interesting line-up of films belonging to different genres. There's a superhero trilogy 'Brahmastra' , YRF's action adventure 'Shamshera' and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan co-starring Ajay Devgn. Speaking about Brahmastra, Ranbir has already kick-started the shooting schedule. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

    Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, Ranbir opened up about Brahmastra and why it doesn't exactly belong to the superhero genre. Scroll down to read his interesting revelation here-

    The Genre Of Brahmastra Will Surprise You

    Ranbir was quoted as saying, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart."

    Ranbir Has Complete Trust In Ayan Mukherji

    He further added, "Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."

    The Trilogy Will Span Over 10 Years

    Ranbir revealed that the director has been working on this story for six years and the trilogy will span over the next ten years which is exciting for him as an actor.

    How Ranbir Plans To Wrap This Trilogy

    Ranbir also revealed that once Brahmastra hits the big screens, they will work on the second part and then the third part of the franchise. In between, Ayan has allocated time for Ranbir to work on two films between every part.

    Ahem-Ahem

    On the other hand, his lady love Alia couldn't stop gushing when asked after her working experience with Ranbir in one of the Filmfare interviews and was quoted as saying, " I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it."


    Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, "Brahmastra is Ayan's life. He's putting every atom and molecule of his body in this film. I got an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. We were just doing a scene three days back where I was working with Amitji and Alia. It's so amazing to work with these two actors. They were different energies flowing. Here's seeing this icon Amitabh Bachchan and saying lines with him and this new energy Alia who's so fresh and volatile and flowing. It was quite amazing."

    Brahmastra is slated to release on 15th August, 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
