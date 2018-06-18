 »   »   »  What Happened When Ranbir Kapoor Told Rajkumar Hirani That His Mom Neetu Didn't Like Sanju's Climax?

Related Articles
Ranbir Kapoor has never shied away from admitting that he's a momma's boy. It seems like Ranbir Kapoor has full faith in his mom when it comes to taking any decision regarding his personal/professional life.
Considering the fact that Neetu reads all Ranbir Kapoor's scripts before giving her nod to her son, Neetu also came across the script of Rajkumar Hirani's film, Sanju but she didn't find the climax of the film very convincing. Ranbir, in his latest interaction with media, revealed what happened when he told the same to Rajkumar Hirani.
Neetu Kapoor Loved The Script But..
"My mother is my only partner. Whenever a script is offered to me, I send it to her and she objectively reveals what is good or bad in that film. And whenever the film releases, the things that she said only comes out to be true. Even with Sanju, when I presented her the script, she loved it."
That's So Generous Of Mr Hirani!
Ranbir further revealed, "She was very happy that I was getting this big opportunity but she had a doubt about its climax. She personally spoke about it to Raju sir and he even changed it gracefully. So I am happy that she had such a valuable contribution to my film."
Recently, Ranbir Talked About The 'Most Difficult On-screen Character' Played By Him
"When I was doing Rockstar, I thought there would be nothing more challenging than that. But then Barfi came my way. I was very challenged by even my character Ved from Tamasha. But with Sanju, it's a great responsibility to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen and be Rajkumar Hirani's hero."
"The kind of roller-coaster ride he (Sanjay) has had, the ups and downs, the emotional drama, the controversies, conflicts, so much... It has been an emotional journey for me."
Ranbir Also Revealed Two Most Touching Scenes From Sanju
Speaking of the same, Ranbir said, "One was the death of Nargisji, when Sanju sir was present in hospital. Second, when he confronts his father and tells him 'I've gone too deep into drugs and I need help otherwise I am going to die'... I hope they move the audience."
Are You Excited?
Sanju, produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, will hit the theatres on June 29, 2018. The film also casts Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal.
