 »   »   »  How Rajkumar Hirani Transformed Ranbir Kapoor Into Sanjay Dutt! Watch Video Here

While the world is full of praises for Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor for depicting the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt unabashed and unfiltered, the makers have released the BTS video showcasing Rajkumar Hirani bringing the Sanju in Ranbir Kapoor. The video showcases the painstaking journey of the team to attain the correct looks of Sanjay Dutt and the transformation of Ranbir Kapoor to achieve the same.

Miracle filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani underwent immense hardships along with the entire team to achieve the perfect looks of the iconic actor Sanjay Dutt. The making video revealed the details of the hard work and dedication that made Rajkumar Hirani's vision come alive of transforming Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt.



Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has crossed over 200 crores in a week and is running strong at the box office. While Sanju marks to be Ranbir Kapoor's first 200 crore film, it is the third film for Rajkumar Hirani after 3 Idiots and PK.



Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold.



Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is running successfully all over.

