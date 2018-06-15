 »   »   »  Is Ranbir Kapoor Trying To Mend Fences With Salman Khan? Wants To Do These Two Movies Of Superstar!

Salman, Are You Listening?

"So, I want to do a film with him (Ranveer) but I guess it just has to be the right film. Something like Karan Arjun, Andaaz Apna Apna or Deewaar it could be anything, any genre but it has to be a genre that both of us really connect with," said Ranbir.

Ranbir & Ranveer Were Offered Films But...

When probed further on any such opportunities to work together came up in the recent times, Ranbir revealed that they were offered many movies but it didn't work out because both of them needed to connect with the film.

Recently, Ranbir Was Ridiculed By Salman

Speaking of Ranbir-Salman's hate story, recently Salman reacted to Sanju trailer and took a sly dig at Ranbir. "For Sanju, I was thinking why is somebody else playing this bit? The last 8-10 years, you cannot do justice to that. Sanju should have played the last bit," said Salman.

Salman Also Made His Hatred Towards Ranbir & Rishi Kapoor Quite Official

In an interview with DNA, Salman Khan had said, "I don't have enemies. It's just that I don't like a few people. It's very obvious because I make no bones about it. Just because someone is born a few years before me, it's no reason for me to respect him."

'No Respect For The Kapoor Family'

"If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home."

What Did Rishi Kapoor Do That Irked Salman So Bad?

Reportedly, at Sonam Kapoor's reception, Rishi Kapoor got into an ugly spat with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife). It is heard that Salman didn't greet Rishi Kapoor at the party and the latter vented out his frustration on Seema Khan that surely didn't go well with Salman.

Do You Think Salman & Ranbir Can Ever Reconcile?

Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor and now, Ranbir Kapoor! Salman Khan is quite famous for not forgiving those people, who have earned a place in his bad book.

Do you think Salman & Ranbir can ever reconcile? Let us know in the comments section below!