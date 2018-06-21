 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Went BANKRUPT After Jagga Jasoos's Failure; Reveals How Bhansali Almost BROKE His Back

Ranbir Was ‘Broke’ After Jagga Jasoos Bombed At BO

Speaking of Jagga Jasoos failure, Ranbir Kapoor said, ""It (Jagga Jasoos) broke my heart and my bank. It was a very, I can't say complicated character because it's a pretty simple and a pretty basic one, but there were a lot of complications behind it to make it look that simple and basic."



Ranbir Reveals What Went Wrong

"I think we had too much on our plate - firstly, it was a detective film, the character stammers, it's a musical, he's finding his father, there is a love story, it's episodic - so it was very hard. I'm not very good with dialogues, so I was very happy to work on Barfi!, where I didn't have to say anything, and this, where I spoke less."



Ranbir On The Most ‘Challenging’ Part Of Jagga Jasoos

"So I didn't have to memorize lines, which was great. But I think the challenge in this film was to not make the stammering sound irritating and also when you sing the songs, it was meant to be like a dialogue.



So it's not like a song, it's not like you're performing a song which is in a surrealistic zone, it's very real."







Ranbir Also Revealed Working With Mr Bhansali Isn’t An Easy Job

When Ranbir was asked in which film he has given the most takes, he said Saawariya and shared an interesting story. He said, "I started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he doesn't do anything less than 45 takes. So even if I had to turn my head, I probably had to give 50 takes."



There was a shot in this so-called ‘towel song' Jab Se Tere Naina, where I had to roll back on this chair and fall down and the towel had to fall in a certain way with my leg showing and there was one shot where I was lying down laughing and I had to get up and sing a song."







Ranbir Almost Broke His Back

"He's very particular about what beat you catch, he's a very musical director - you fall on this beat, you lift your head here, you laugh here - everything is musical. I did 45 or 50 takes one day and my back really broke. The next morning when I came back, he said, ‘No, I've not got it' and I had to do another 70 takes."



But Ranbir Learnt Something Very Important From Mr Bhansali

"I think sacrifice is something I learnt from Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He always instilled this value in me that you need to sacrifice a certain personal life or you need to sacrifice fun or something stardom will give you because it will take away from a certain believability or certain deep empathy you'll feel for your characters."



Ranbir Sacrificed A Lot Of ‘Friendships’

"Sacrifice holds great value in my life. I've sacrificed a lot of friendships growing up. My school gang, I meet them probably once a month, they meet each other three times, four times a week.



And many times you go there, and you're lost in conversation and you are lagging behind and there are new beats of laughter that they have which you probably don't."



Ranbir Also Talked About ‘Love’

"Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world; the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, like water tastes like sherbet. You feel great."



But Does ‘Love’ Affect His Work?

Speaking about the same, Ranbir said, "It does to me as a human being. That's who I am. If I feel good about myself, the day, waking up in the morning and going to work, it's because life is great and love makes life great."

