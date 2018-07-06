 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Single; He Blames This Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again!

This Has Got Us Thinking?

"To find love, relationship, companionship repeatedly is very rare," confessed the Sanju actor.



Has It Got To Do Something With Ranbir's Introvert Nature?

Ranbir explained, "When you isolate yourself so much from the world, you tend to find that one person you can devote, or direct every feeling and emotion towards."



The Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again

"Because it comforts and shelters you. That one person makes your life easy. And sometimes it comes in the form of friendship. Most of the times, yes, it comes in the form of a partner."



Ranbir Opens Up About His Current Relationship Status

The actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Erm... I'm not single. I'll never be single."



Is Ranbir Kapoor Dating Alia Bhatt?

To this, the Kapoor lad had a rather quirky reply and quipped, "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon!"



Does He Relate To Most Of His Love-Based Films In Real Life?

To this, Ranbir said, "Well, I do believe characters do extra-ordinary things only when they are in love. No selfish character will do anything extraordinary. And when you're young, starting out, mostly love stories are written for you. It's a great genre. What you stand for, believe about love, politics, people, society, kind of reflects in your films. Because I'm not really doing anything apart from my movies."



Link-Ups Are A Part & Parcel Of Showbiz

On the other hand, recently when we asked Ranbir about the constant spotlight on his personal life, the actor told us, "I feel if people are writing more about my personal life, then my films ain't good enough. It builds that drive in me that maybe I should do better films and work harder. But then these things are part and parcel of showbiz."



Ranbir Doesn't Care A Damn About What's Written About His Personal Life

He further told us, "When I was younger, I used to get upset. But now, I am fine. As long as people don't judge me in a way that 'No, we don't like him because of all that's written', I am okay with it."

