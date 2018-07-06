English
Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Single; He Blames This Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again!

Posted By:
    Of late, while Ranbir Kapoor's professional life is going great guns with the blockbuster success of his latest release Sanju, the young actor's personal life is also under the scanner. Whether it's Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Mahira Khan and now Alia Bhatt, his relationship status has always been a fodder for gossip. It's strange that while Ranbir calls himself an introvert, he also admits that he can never be single.

    After his break-up with Katrina Kaif last year, the actor during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos had admitted that he was single for long for the first time during that period. Of course things changed quickly with Alia Bhatt's entry whom he is rumored to be dating currently.

    Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, Ranbir revealed why it's difficult for him to remain single. Scroll down to read more-

    This Has Got Us Thinking?

    "To find love, relationship, companionship repeatedly is very rare," confessed the Sanju actor.

    Has It Got To Do Something With Ranbir's Introvert Nature?

    Ranbir explained, "When you isolate yourself so much from the world, you tend to find that one person you can devote, or direct every feeling and emotion towards."

    The Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again

    "Because it comforts and shelters you. That one person makes your life easy. And sometimes it comes in the form of friendship. Most of the times, yes, it comes in the form of a partner."

    Ranbir Opens Up About His Current Relationship Status

    The actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Erm... I'm not single. I'll never be single."

    Is Ranbir Kapoor Dating Alia Bhatt?

    To this, the Kapoor lad had a rather quirky reply and quipped, "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon!"

    Does He Relate To Most Of His Love-Based Films In Real Life?

    To this, Ranbir said, "Well, I do believe characters do extra-ordinary things only when they are in love. No selfish character will do anything extraordinary. And when you're young, starting out, mostly love stories are written for you. It's a great genre. What you stand for, believe about love, politics, people, society, kind of reflects in your films. Because I'm not really doing anything apart from my movies."

    Link-Ups Are A Part & Parcel Of Showbiz

    On the other hand, recently when we asked Ranbir about the constant spotlight on his personal life, the actor told us, "I feel if people are writing more about my personal life, then my films ain't good enough. It builds that drive in me that maybe I should do better films and work harder. But then these things are part and parcel of showbiz."

    Ranbir Doesn't Care A Damn About What's Written About His Personal Life

    He further told us, "When I was younger, I used to get upset. But now, I am fine. As long as people don't judge me in a way that 'No, we don't like him because of all that's written', I am okay with it."

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt Sanju
    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
