 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Unfaithful To A Role In A Film For This Reason!

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Sanju'. Ever since the actor's first look as Sanjay Dutt leaked in the media, the actor has been receiving rave reviews for his uncanny resemblance to the star. The trailer of Sanju too has been well-received by the audience. Right from the look to the mannerisms, the Kapoor scion has managed to get everything right. But it wasn't an easy feat to achieve.
Recently while speaking to DNA, Ranbir opened up about the challenges faced by him while playing Sanjay Dutt, why he is thankful that his life has less controversies and much more. Scroll down to read.
Was Ranbir Kapoor Nervous When It Came To Playing Dutt?
Ranbir recalled, "It was a daunting task for me. I knew the expectations, I knew I was portraying someone who is still so relevant and a much-loved superstar."
Ranbir Had To Represent Him With A Lot Of Respect, Dignity & Heart
"I knew the challenges and I also knew that there is a fine line between mimicry and representing someone who is loved by so many people. That's why I had to represent him with a lot of respect, dignity and heart."
Ranbir's Prep For Sanju
"It took us six to eight months to get ready. It took us a lot of time to prep, do the prosthetic tests, acting and character rehearsals. The bottom line is that it's inspired by his life and we had a one-track mind to achieve it."
Is Ranbir Also Larger-Than-Life & Emotional Like Sanjay Dutt In Real Life?
To this, he replied, "Not at all. You know me since I was a child. I'm more of an introvert. In this film, I really connected with the fact that we're not seeing the larger-than-life Sanjay Dutt. We're seeing him as a young boy who is lost; someone who is scared of his father; someone who lost his mother at a young age. Nargisji passed away barely two days before the release of his debut film Rocky.
He Is Thankful That His Life Doesn't Have Many Controversies
There is also the part on him getting into bad company, his addiction to drugs and his personal struggle to come out of it. Everything is there - the trouble he got into over the years, the price he paid for it, how he fell and how he resurrected himself. My life has been very different. Thankfully, there are not so many controversies."
Ranbir Doesn't Take His Job For Granted
When quizzed if he has ever been unfaithful to a role, Ranbir was quoted as saying,, "I don't take my job for granted. I understand that I'm one of the few privileged people who had it easy in life, and that there are many out there who are way more talented than me. I think if I take my job lightly or don't surrender to every role, I won't deserve the position that I'm in today.
The 'Sanju' Actor Feels That He Should Have Worked Harder In Rajneeti
"However, when I see Raajneeti (2010), I sometimes feel I should have worked harder in that film. Back then, I didn't understand the movie's beats and nuances. I'm grateful to Prakash Jha for giving me that film. If I had a chance to do it again, I will give it much more."
