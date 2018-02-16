 »   »   » Randhir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With His Daughters Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor! Pictures

Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 71st birthday in grand style in the presence of his lovely daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. His grandchildren Samaira, Kiaan Raj and Taimur Ali Khan were also present, and the little ones were the first to present him a cake which read 'Happy Birthday Nana.' So sweet, right?
A source close to the family opened up by saying, "As is the custom, daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will play hosts along with their mother Babita." Karisma also shared several pictures of the birthday bash on her Instagram handle.Check them all out here!
Randhir Kapoor
Birthday Cake
So Blessed
Karisma & Her Children
Kareena Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh
The Kapoor's
Near & Dear
Rishi Kapoor
A Happy Family
