 »   »   » Randhir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With His Daughters Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor! Pictures

Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 71st birthday in the presence of his daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Birthday Cake

Randhir Kapoor's grand-children Samaira, Kiaan Raj and Taimur Ali Khan presented the birthday cake. So cute, right?

So Blessed

Randhir Kapoor's birthday cake read 'Happy Birthday Nana'. He's truly blessed to be surrounded with such a loving family.

Karisma & Her Children

Karisma Kapoor arrived at her daddy's birthday party along with her children Samaira and Kiaan.

Kareena Kapoor

The lovely and pretty mommy Kareena Kapoor arrives at her daddy's birthday party in grand style.

Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh

Rishi Kapoor arrives to Randhir Kapoor's birthday party along with his wife Neetu Singh.

The Kapoor's

The Kapoor family's contribution to Indian cinema is immense and can never be forgotten.

Near & Dear

Randhir Kapoor is such a lucky man to be surrounded by his near and dear ones always.

Rishi Kapoor

All eyes were on Rishi Kapoor during the birthday bash and people assumed he might just shoot of a tweet poking fun at something.

A Happy Family

Wishing Randhir Kapoor a very happy birthday and many many more years to come.