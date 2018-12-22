 »   »   »  Rangbaaz Web Series Screening: Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah & Others Attend

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- In Today’s World Of Cyber Terror, Why Is 'Snoop Order' On Computers The Need Of The Hour?
-
- Zero Movie Review: Shahrukh Khan As Bauua Singh Stands Tall And Paints The Sky With Heartfelt Emotions
- 10 Best Mid-Range Smartphones Of 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top Test Innings By India Batsmen
- A Maruti Hybrid Car To Launch In 2020? — Here’s What You Should Know!
- Claustrophobia: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- How Is Home Loan Application In Spouse's Name Beneficial?
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
A new crime web series which will be here soon is getting us all hyped. Rangbaaz is a crime web series based on the story of the short-lived rise of the infamous Uttar Pradesh criminal Prakash Shukla. Brought to us by ZEE5, the series will star Saqib Saleem, Ranveer Shorey, Aahana Kumra and others. The series held a screening today and celebs who attended it were Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Kubra Sait, Rohit Roy and cast members Saqib Saleem and Aahana Kumra.
So Casual Sonakshi
Sonakshi attended the screening of new web series Rangbaaz looking very chill in a casual avatar. She wore a black top and flare bottom jeans and a cool hat.
Bobby Deol Attends Rangbaaz Screening
Bobby Deol too made an appearance at the screening of Rangbaaz. He too came in a casual avatar, wearing a red and blue striped t-shirt and denims.
Daisy Shah Pretty In Black
Daisy Shah came to support the cast of Rangbaaz and attend the screening. Daisy kept the look simple yet pretty. She was dressed in a full sleeved bodycon black dress which she wore with sneakers.
Stars Of The Show, Aahana Kumra & Saqib Saleem With Rohit Roy
Rangbaaz stars Aahana Kumra and Saqib Saleem pose with Rohit Roy. Aahana Kumra is wearing a cute pink spaghetti dress with matching sandals. Her co-star Saqib Saleem is looking handsome in a yellow ochre shirt and black pants. They both are posing with Rohit Roy. Rohit is looking smart in all black outfit with maroon shoes that make the look pop.
Sacred Games Actress Kubra Sait
Kubra Sait, the actress who plays Cuckoo in Sacred Games, also attended the screening of Rangbaaz. She looked cool in a denim wash carrot pants and a black sleeveless top as she grinned for the cameras. Kubra Sait received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Sacred Games.
MOST READ: Deepika Padukone Writes Note To Fans Days Before Her Wedding; Writes About Fighting Depression