 »   »   »  Rangbaaz Web Series Screening: Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah & Others Attend

So Casual Sonakshi

Sonakshi attended the screening of new web series Rangbaaz looking very chill in a casual avatar. She wore a black top and flare bottom jeans and a cool hat.

Bobby Deol Attends Rangbaaz Screening

Bobby Deol too made an appearance at the screening of Rangbaaz. He too came in a casual avatar, wearing a red and blue striped t-shirt and denims.

Daisy Shah Pretty In Black

Daisy Shah came to support the cast of Rangbaaz and attend the screening. Daisy kept the look simple yet pretty. She was dressed in a full sleeved bodycon black dress which she wore with sneakers.

Stars Of The Show, Aahana Kumra & Saqib Saleem With Rohit Roy

Rangbaaz stars Aahana Kumra and Saqib Saleem pose with Rohit Roy. Aahana Kumra is wearing a cute pink spaghetti dress with matching sandals. Her co-star Saqib Saleem is looking handsome in a yellow ochre shirt and black pants. They both are posing with Rohit Roy. Rohit is looking smart in all black outfit with maroon shoes that make the look pop.

Sacred Games Actress Kubra Sait

Kubra Sait, the actress who plays Cuckoo in Sacred Games, also attended the screening of Rangbaaz. She looked cool in a denim wash carrot pants and a black sleeveless top as she grinned for the cameras. Kubra Sait received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Sacred Games.