English
Rangbaaz Web Series Screening: Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah & Others Attend

By
    A new crime web series which will be here soon is getting us all hyped. Rangbaaz is a crime web series based on the story of the short-lived rise of the infamous Uttar Pradesh criminal Prakash Shukla. Brought to us by ZEE5, the series will star Saqib Saleem, Ranveer Shorey, Aahana Kumra and others. The series held a screening today and celebs who attended it were Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Kubra Sait, Rohit Roy and cast members Saqib Saleem and Aahana Kumra. 

    So Casual Sonakshi

    Sonakshi attended the screening of new web series Rangbaaz looking very chill in a casual avatar. She wore a black top and flare bottom jeans and a cool hat.

    Bobby Deol Attends Rangbaaz Screening

    Bobby Deol too made an appearance at the screening of Rangbaaz. He too came in a casual avatar, wearing a red and blue striped t-shirt and denims.

    Daisy Shah Pretty In Black

    Daisy Shah came to support the cast of Rangbaaz and attend the screening. Daisy kept the look simple yet pretty. She was dressed in a full sleeved bodycon black dress which she wore with sneakers.

    Stars Of The Show, Aahana Kumra & Saqib Saleem With Rohit Roy

    Rangbaaz stars Aahana Kumra and Saqib Saleem pose with Rohit Roy. Aahana Kumra is wearing a cute pink spaghetti dress with matching sandals. Her co-star Saqib Saleem is looking handsome in a yellow ochre shirt and black pants. They both are posing with Rohit Roy. Rohit is looking smart in all black outfit with maroon shoes that make the look pop.

    Sacred Games Actress Kubra Sait

    Kubra Sait, the actress who plays Cuckoo in Sacred Games, also attended the screening of Rangbaaz. She looked cool in a denim wash carrot pants and a black sleeveless top as she grinned for the cameras. Kubra Sait received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Sacred Games.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 4:35 [IST]
