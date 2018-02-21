 »   »   » Rani Mukerji Became An Actor By Default; Wants Adira To Learn Boxing & Dancing

Rani Mukerji says she became an actor by default as it was a decision that was taken by her mother. "I did not decide (to become actor), my mum decided for me."

"When we were young it was a different generation, unlike what happens today. I was an obedient child. So I did whatever my mum said, she said become an actor, so I became an actor. She realised my thing (of actor) before me."

"I became an actor by default. I thank my mum today as I don't think I would be anything else than an actor," Rani said at a promotional event of her upcoming film "Hichki".

Rani also advocated that girls these days should learn self-defense techniques and said she would want her daughter Adira to take up both boxing and dancing.

"I believe today all girls should learn martial arts, self-defense and then learn dance after that. So I would like my daughter to learn both," she added.

Not so long ago, while talking to HT, Rani had also revealed that she might plan a second child and had said, "I am experiencing motherhood for the first time. Maybe I will plan more the second time around.''

''I guess the first time we are nervous and anxious about everything around the baby. When Adira was born, I believed I had to be with my child every second and that she has to have my time. I wanted to be part of all the milestones she achieves."

Speaking about balancing her work & motherhood, Rani had said, "Now, it is getting more difficult for me, since Adira wants me there. And the attachment grows too. So, I have to plan it better now. I thought that when she grows up, things will be easier for me, but it's not."

