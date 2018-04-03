 »   »   » Rani Mukerji: I Felt What True Love Is After Giving Birth To Adira!

Related Articles
Motherhood changes everything and the Hichki actress poured her heart out about her daughter Adira by saying that only after giving birth, she realised and felt what true love actually is. She opened up by saying during an event, "I felt what true love is. That happens with motherhood. Till I had my child, I did not realise how I can love someone more than myself. At the same time, a few months ago I lost my father. So I know what extreme pain feels like."
She further commented, "As an actress, I channelise all my emotions and energy into my work. I feel the vacuum of my father, but instead of crying and brooding over it, I channelise the emotions. She is a very playful child and stays without me when I am working. She is a happy baby. She has begun to understand that I go for work. And I wanted to teach her for a certain time I will go out for work. She should have the security that I will come back."
Rani Mukerji Talks About Transforming Into A Character!
"As actors, we face the challenge to isolate ourselves from everything that is happening around us. That is our job. During the shooting of Hichki in the Mumbai summer, it was so hot outside. But that should not reflect in my performance."
Rani Stressed That Transformation Is Everything!
"I think it is very important for an actor to look the part. Today, when Aamir Khan plays a father in Dangal, as the character he looked convincing. When he did Dhoom, he completely transformed himself and we did not question his age. The beauty of an actor comes from their transformation for every film. It stays true for a male and female actor."
Doing Justice To Your Role!
"When I play a character, I should look so real to it that the audience will not question my age. I should look the part, whether or not I suit the age of the role I am playing in the film."
Rani Talks About Children & Equal Learning Opportunity!
"Well, a school gives every child equal opportunity of learning things academically. Personality development and education are two different things. Looking at a child's behaviour, one cannot talk about his/her upbringing. I think children are intelligent enough to embrace what they want, and don't (embrace) what they do not want," she summed it up.
