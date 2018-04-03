 »   »   » Rani Mukerji: I Felt What True Love Is After Giving Birth To Adira!

Rani Mukerji Talks About Transforming Into A Character!

"As actors, we face the challenge to isolate ourselves from everything that is happening around us. That is our job. During the shooting of Hichki in the Mumbai summer, it was so hot outside. But that should not reflect in my performance."



Rani Stressed That Transformation Is Everything!

"I think it is very important for an actor to look the part. Today, when Aamir Khan plays a father in Dangal, as the character he looked convincing. When he did Dhoom, he completely transformed himself and we did not question his age. The beauty of an actor comes from their transformation for every film. It stays true for a male and female actor."



Doing Justice To Your Role!

"When I play a character, I should look so real to it that the audience will not question my age. I should look the part, whether or not I suit the age of the role I am playing in the film."



Rani Talks About Children & Equal Learning Opportunity!

"Well, a school gives every child equal opportunity of learning things academically. Personality development and education are two different things. Looking at a child's behaviour, one cannot talk about his/her upbringing. I think children are intelligent enough to embrace what they want, and don't (embrace) what they do not want," she summed it up.

