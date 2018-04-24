 »   »   » Rani Mukerji Gives Her Two Cents About Feminism, Says Individual Identity Is Everything!

Related Articles
- INTERVIEW! Rani Mukerji: I Look Up To Shahrukh, Salman And Aamir Khan & Will Do Anything For Them!
- Rani Mukerji: I Felt What True Love Is After Giving Birth To Adira!
- Rani Mukerji Talks About Hichki's Success: I Am Happy You Accepted Me With Open Arms
- Reaction To Hichki Is Truly Humbling, Says Producer Maneesh Sharma
- Hichki Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Why Did Rani Mukerji Become 'Incredibly Emotional' After Hichki's Release?
- Hichki First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- Rani Mukerji Reminisces Her LAST CONVERSATION With Sridevi & Reveals THIS Person Brought Them Closer
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji's Heartfelt Performance Scores Full Marks On The Report Card!
- Hichki Live Audience Movie Review: Audience Give A Major Thumbs Up To Rani Mukerji
- Varun Dhawan Shares His 'Hichki' Moment With Rani Mukerji & It Involves Sridevi & Madhuri Dixit
- Rani Mukerji: People Still Know Me As Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Heroine
A lot of people give different meanings to the word feminism and it's hard to pinpoint which one is really right. The Hichki actress Rani Mukerji opened up about her version of what feminism actually means, during an interview to the Indian Express, and said that being able to have your own identity is what feminism is all about. She was quoted as saying,
"For me, feminism is to be able to live with a man along with your own individual identity, and that is a very powerful sentiment. If you have a husband who respects the kind of woman you are, individual you are, that for me is something special. A lot of times, we may talk about feminism, equality and other things, but what's happening in your day-to-day life is most important. Changing the world is the next step."
Rani Mukerji Talks About Her Comeback After Motherhood
"It was great. My journey into motherhood and coming back to work was amazing, because as a professional you don't realise how much you miss your work, unless you take a break."
Motherhood Is Beautiful, Says Rani!
"The experience of becoming a mother for the first time was just beautiful. After that, when I got back on set, I felt, ‘oh my god, I just belong here', because suddenly everything just came back."
East Vs The West
"In the West, there is no discrimination between actors and actresses, they can go ahead, get married, have babies, and have a parallel work life. In India, strangely, women are pushed to get married late and have a baby. They want actress to be single for a longer period of time, which is strange because our heroes get married early, they have children and continue to work."
The Times Are Changing!
"But I think times are changing. It is our responsibility as actors to encourage actresses to get married early, have children and still pursue their career," Rani Mukerji summed it up to the Indian Express.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.