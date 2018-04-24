 »   »   » Rani Mukerji Gives Her Two Cents About Feminism, Says Individual Identity Is Everything!

Rani Mukerji Talks About Her Comeback After Motherhood

"It was great. My journey into motherhood and coming back to work was amazing, because as a professional you don't realise how much you miss your work, unless you take a break."



Motherhood Is Beautiful, Says Rani!

"The experience of becoming a mother for the first time was just beautiful. After that, when I got back on set, I felt, ‘oh my god, I just belong here', because suddenly everything just came back."



East Vs The West

"In the West, there is no discrimination between actors and actresses, they can go ahead, get married, have babies, and have a parallel work life. In India, strangely, women are pushed to get married late and have a baby. They want actress to be single for a longer period of time, which is strange because our heroes get married early, they have children and continue to work."



The Times Are Changing!

"But I think times are changing. It is our responsibility as actors to encourage actresses to get married early, have children and still pursue their career," Rani Mukerji summed it up to the Indian Express.

