 »   »   » Rani Mukerji Reminisces Her LAST CONVERSATION With Sridevi & Reveals THIS Person Brought Them Closer

Today is the big day for Rani Mukerji as her much-anticipated film, Hichki hits the theatres. The film is quite special for her as it's her first film after the birth of Adira. Rani plays a character of a teacher named Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette syndrome.
Recently, while promoting Hichki, Rani interacted with Spotboye and reminisced about her last conversation with Sridevi and revealed who brought her closer to Sridevi!
Talking about Sridevi, Rani told, Yes, she was very close to me. I grew up seeing her films like Chandni and Lamhe. Her demise was a personal loss to me."
Who Brought Rani & Sridevi Closer?
Speaking about the same, Rani said, "She was my source of inspiration. We grew closer especially after Adira was born. She gave me lot of tips and anecdotes about motherhood. We were confidantes. We were really thick friends."
Rani Continues..
"I remember going on her sets in my school uniform. I have lost two very important people in my life in space of 2 months- Sridevi and my Dad. Death is such a bitter truth of life."
Rani's Last Conversation With Sridevi
"I was busy traveling for Hichki promotions and she had gone to Dubai (for Mohit Marwah's wedding). She had called me about 15-20 days before (the tragedy).
She said, "Laado- she called me laadoo, I want to see Hichki." I told her, "Maa, surely. I need your opinion on it, and you shall see it soon."
Rani On Adira Being Under Paparazzi Attention
"I wouldn't be giving an opinion about what others are doing, but as for my own take, I feel every child should have a normal childhood and should not be given undeserving attention.
Adi and I feel that she shoukd get attention from flashbulbs not before she deserves it and not because she is so-and-so's baby."
Is Adira A Naughty Kid?
Speaking about Adira, Rai said that her life entirely changed post the birth of Adira, "My day starts and ends with Adira. First, my life revolved around my parents."
When asked if Adira is a naughty kid, Rani said, "Hmmm... No. Ek Maa se uske bachche ke baare me mat poocho."
Rani On Pay Disparity
"We are working with production houses that are unbiased. The day an actress' film starts opening at the price that that it does at her male counterparts' fee, the difference in their pay packets will disappear."
Hichki VS Black
When asked if she considers 'Hichki' her toughest role till date, Rani said, "No, I think Black was my toughest role. Hichki would come a close second."